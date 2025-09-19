Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sturgis Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $19.10. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.
Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $41.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Announces Dividend
About Sturgis Bancorp
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
