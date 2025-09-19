Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and traded as high as $15.05. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 3,403 shares trading hands.

Rand Worldwide Trading Up 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $504.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 333.0%.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

