Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 922,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 1,253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 461.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 461.0 days.

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.2%

AEGXF opened at $17.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

