Sunpointe LLC Buys 5,427 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sunpointe LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,657,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $313.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.