Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and traded as high as $55.63. Linamar shares last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 5,306 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar has an average rating of “Hold”.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

