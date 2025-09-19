BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,074,328 shares changing hands.

BioSolar Trading Up 7.3%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About BioSolar

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

