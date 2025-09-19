BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,074,328 shares changing hands.
BioSolar Trading Up 7.3%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
About BioSolar
BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioSolar
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for BioSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.