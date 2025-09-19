Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in August

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 442,600 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 601,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.0 days.
Allegro.eu Price Performance
Shares of ALEGF stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Allegro.eu has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.
About Allegro.eu
