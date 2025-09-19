Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $2.99. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 77,855 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.