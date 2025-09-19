International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Holdings Decreased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after buying an additional 524,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,812,000 after buying an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $265.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.11. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

