Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.72 ($4.48) and traded as high as GBX 339.80 ($4.61). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.58), with a volume of 109,398 shares changing hands.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 330.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 504.36.

About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)

(Get Free Report)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.