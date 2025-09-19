The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 364,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,820.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,820.0 days.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
BKGFF stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $66.74.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
