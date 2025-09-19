Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.62. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,943 shares traded.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Trading Up 1.1%
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.
About Skkynet Cloud Systems
Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software, including applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.
