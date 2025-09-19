Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,900 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Avant Brands Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of Avant Brands stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.
Avant Brands Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avant Brands
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.