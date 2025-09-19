Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,900 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Avant Brands Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Avant Brands stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

