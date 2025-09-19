NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 3,294 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

