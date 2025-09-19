NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.44.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.75. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,703.04. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total value of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,062 shares of company stock worth $32,217,635. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

