Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.03.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6%

WMT stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

