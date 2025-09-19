The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Purchased by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $2,444,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,019,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,274.40. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on Kroger in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.70.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

