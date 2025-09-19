Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 145.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at $22,448,572.40. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $229.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

