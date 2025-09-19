Citigroup Inc. $C Position Trimmed by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of C stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $102.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.68.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

