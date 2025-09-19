Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 281.8% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $529,264,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 179.8% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 300,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,597,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.52 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

