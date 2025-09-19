ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $255,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 136,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,186,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,670,000 after purchasing an additional 118,816 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.25.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.