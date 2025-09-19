Sterling Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,716,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

