Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after buying an additional 181,921 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.32 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $368.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

