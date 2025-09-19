Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,134,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,817,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 346,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $221.93 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $222.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of $392.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.