Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $157.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.