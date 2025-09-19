Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $328.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.39 and its 200-day moving average is $293.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

