Global Financial Private Client LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $229,000. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,592,000 after acquiring an additional 235,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,252,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,571 shares of company stock worth $33,810,741 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

