Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $327.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $328.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

