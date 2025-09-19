KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after acquiring an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,532,331,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.03.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.