Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 51.4% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.4% during the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $586.39 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $530.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $576.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.89.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,717 shares of company stock valued at $22,684,831. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

