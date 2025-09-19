Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $28.33 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

