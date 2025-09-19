Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $132,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.08.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE LOW opened at $267.76 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

