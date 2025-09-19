Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 218.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 1,117,646 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

