Trust Point Inc. Sells 2,952 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $292.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.18 and a 200-day moving average of $271.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

