Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $36,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $945,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

