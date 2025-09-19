Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.7222.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $226.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $197.60 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 39,024.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,487 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,013,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $198,685,000. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 113.0% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,164,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,670,000 after buying an additional 617,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

