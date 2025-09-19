Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Pachira Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5%
NYSEARCA VB opened at $259.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
