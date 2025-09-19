Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Pachira Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $259.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.