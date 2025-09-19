Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires Shares of 1,195 MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,476.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,380.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,313.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price objective (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

