Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $4,632,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 480,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,603,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $473.67 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.