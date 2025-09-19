Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 173,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $21,812,331.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 980,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,526,972.95. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,128,392 shares of company stock worth $1,493,496,200. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $132.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.67.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

