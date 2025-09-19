Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $107,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

