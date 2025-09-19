Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $22.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

