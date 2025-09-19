HF Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

HF Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 19.4% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 335,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,270,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.38. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

