Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $124,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $327.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.71. The company has a market cap of $536.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $328.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.