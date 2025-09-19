Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Position Reduced by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,139,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $734.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $696.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $736.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

