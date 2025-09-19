Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). In a filing disclosed on September 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ConocoPhillips stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 8/14/2025.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

