Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $292.44 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

