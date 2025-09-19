Clare Market Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,225 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJH stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
