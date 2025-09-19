Clare Market Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,225 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.