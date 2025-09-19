HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,716,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,189,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

