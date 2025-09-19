Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,661,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned about 0.79% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,655,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,634,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $176.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

